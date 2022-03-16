Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 5,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.
About Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB)
