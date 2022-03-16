Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 5,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Get Jubilee Gold Exploration alerts:

About Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB)

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Gold Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.