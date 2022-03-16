Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 3,094 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 200,491 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $83.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.85.

