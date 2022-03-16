Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $204.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.63 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

