Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $487,000 Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZEN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 101,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $348,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.18.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.