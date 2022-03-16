Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $487,000 Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zendesk by 926.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 19.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZEN. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $493,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,218 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,613. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $155.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

