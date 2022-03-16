Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $46,627,368.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 431,173 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,164. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

LLY stock opened at $275.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $262.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.