Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com stock opened at $196.14 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $193.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.76, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total transaction of $687,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,048 shares of company stock worth $40,109,757 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

