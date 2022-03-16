Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 164,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,239,089 shares.The stock last traded at $33.85 and had previously closed at $34.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,764 shares of company stock worth $2,134,391. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

