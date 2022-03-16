Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the February 13th total of 723,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

KXIN stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. Kaixin Auto has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KXIN. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kaixin Auto by 3,981.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Kaixin Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kaixin Auto by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kaixin Auto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaixin Auto by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

