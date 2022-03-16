Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.79

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.79 and last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 1035584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.46.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The company has a market cap of C$948.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82.

About Karora Resources (TSE:KRR)

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

