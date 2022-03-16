KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Insider Gregory Sean Conlon Sells 3,737 Shares

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KBR stock opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.44.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 488.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

