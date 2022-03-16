Keg Royalties Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.84. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$13.00 and a 52 week high of C$16.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.14 million and a PE ratio of -6.75.

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

