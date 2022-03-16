Keg Royalties Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.
Shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund stock opened at C$15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.84. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$13.00 and a 52 week high of C$16.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.14 million and a PE ratio of -6.75.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.