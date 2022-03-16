Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Trading Up 6.9%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) was up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 5,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 169,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.
Several brokerages have commented on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
The company has a market capitalization of $840.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.
In related news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.
About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)
Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.
