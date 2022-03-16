Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Trading Up 6.9%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) was up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.14 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 5,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 169,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Several brokerages have commented on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $840.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.32. Kelly Services had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

In related news, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $31,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.