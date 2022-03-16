Ken Hanna Buys 100,000 Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Stock

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) insider Ken Hanna purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($100,130.04).

The Restaurant Group stock traded up GBX 5.30 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 75 ($0.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,305. The stock has a market cap of £573.79 million and a PE ratio of 15.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.65. The Restaurant Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.82).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

RTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 138.75 ($1.80).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.