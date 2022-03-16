Ken Hanna Buys 100,000 Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Stock

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) insider Ken Hanna purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($100,130.04).
The Restaurant Group stock traded up GBX 5.30 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 75 ($0.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,305. The stock has a market cap of £573.79 million and a PE ratio of 15.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 96.65. The Restaurant Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.82).
RTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 138.75 ($1.80).
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
