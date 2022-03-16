Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 620 ($8.06) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Kenmare Resources stock opened at GBX 442 ($5.75) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 441.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 433.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of £419.56 million and a PE ratio of 12.52. Kenmare Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 386.64 ($5.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 493 ($6.41).

About Kenmare Resources (Get Rating)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

