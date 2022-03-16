Key Financial Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

