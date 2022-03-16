Key Financial Inc Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

