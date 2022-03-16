Key Financial Inc Has $737,000 Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

NYSE:CP opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

