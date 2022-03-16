Key Financial Inc Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.47.

JPM stock opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

