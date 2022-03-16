Key Financial Inc Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Key Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 61.9% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

DFAT opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36.

