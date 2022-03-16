KeyCorp Cuts Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $58.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.60. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $136,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.