KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after acquiring an additional 273,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.57.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.40. The stock had a trading volume of 787,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,180,028. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $458.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

