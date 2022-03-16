KG&L Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,678,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,812,000 after buying an additional 2,479,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,752,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,041,000 after buying an additional 1,258,858 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 916,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,623,463. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

