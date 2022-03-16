Kim K.W. Rucker Sells 5,000 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average is $67.31. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

