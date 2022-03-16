Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.87

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 89200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Several research firms recently commented on KNBWY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirin from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

