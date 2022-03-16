Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Price Target Cut to €18.60 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Societe Generale from €20.40 ($22.42) to €18.60 ($20.44) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KLPEF. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.78) to €23.00 ($25.27) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Klépierre from €31.00 ($34.07) to €32.00 ($35.16) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klépierre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Klépierre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Klépierre presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.12.

KLPEF opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. Klépierre has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

