Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNUT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krispy Kreme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.42.

DNUT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,995,000 after buying an additional 383,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 35,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 163,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Krispy Kreme by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 540.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 64,150 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme (Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

