Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Short Interest Update

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 962,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 13th total of 783,200 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 894,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 31,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 838.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 110,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

KRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE KRO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,107. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Kronos Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

