Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $38.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

KURA traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 37.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 170,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

