Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $38.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.
KURA traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.40.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 37.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 170,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter.
Kura Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.