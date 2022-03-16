Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 298,300 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 368,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.35 million, a PE ratio of -88.03 and a beta of 2.18. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $85.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

