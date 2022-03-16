La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LZB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.26. 21,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,467. La-Z-Boy has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LZB. StockNews.com lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,553,073.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,641,000 after buying an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,415,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,842,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,484,000 after purchasing an additional 87,946 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,748,000 after purchasing an additional 169,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 212,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

