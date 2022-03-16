Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$40.83.

Shares of LIF stock opened at C$39.10 on Tuesday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$33.33 and a 1 year high of C$51.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$42.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

