Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$43.00. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LIF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.83.

LIF stock opened at C$39.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$42.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.38. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$33.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

