LABS Group (LABS) Price Tops $0.0042

LABS Group (LABS) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. LABS Group has a total market cap of $8.87 million and $3.26 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00044981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,703.49 or 0.06643367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,713.94 or 1.00047625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00039490 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,116,879,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

