Lamden (TAU) Price Down 6.8% This Week

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Lamden has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and $120,013.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.