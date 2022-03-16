Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Insider Natalie Kershaw Purchases 12,438 Shares of Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.23) per share, with a total value of £50,000.76 ($65,020.49).

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 372 ($4.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £907.72 million and a PE ratio of -18.69. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 342.40 ($4.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 725 ($9.43). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 497.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 536.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRE. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 781 ($10.16) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 711.86 ($9.26).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

