Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.31

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 5094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

LE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $519.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,175,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,077,000 after purchasing an additional 297,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lands’ End by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 573,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lands’ End by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its position in Lands’ End by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

