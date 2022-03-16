Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.31

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 5094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.
LE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The company has a market capitalization of $519.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
