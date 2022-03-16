Lantz Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

