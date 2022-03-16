Lantz Financial LLC Buys 2,920 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Intel by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $21,749,000 after purchasing an additional 73,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4,638.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 143,580 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 140,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $182.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

