Lantz Financial LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Lantz Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 215,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 78,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 597,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 447,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 248,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.