Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 111 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,461,000 after acquiring an additional 118,240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $2,403,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 431,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

BR opened at $146.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.42. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.