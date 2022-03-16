Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) COO Marcelo Cardoso Sells 37,779 Shares

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.00. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Laureate Education by 3,860.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Laureate Education by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Laureate Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.