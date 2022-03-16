Laurie Straten Sells 10,000 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Laurie Straten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of CPSS stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $216.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 13.73, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
