Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 210 ($2.73) to GBX 180 ($2.34) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Learning Technologies Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 218 ($2.83).

LON:LTG opened at GBX 164.40 ($2.14) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 162.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57. Learning Technologies Group has a 52-week low of GBX 135.40 ($1.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 238.20 ($3.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

