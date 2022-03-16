Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $233.59 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,814 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 26.8% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $233,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,979,000 after buying an additional 2,479,092 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,894,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,072,000 after buying an additional 328,800 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,912,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,800,000 after buying an additional 205,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,758,000 after buying an additional 172,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $235.44 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $216.77 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

