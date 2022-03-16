Legacy Wealth Management Inc Takes $188,000 Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust makes up approximately 0.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 88,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 83,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 134.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $26.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

