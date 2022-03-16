Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 13th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGRDY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Legrand in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. AlphaValue raised Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Legrand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of Legrand stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. 330,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,584. Legrand has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.14.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

