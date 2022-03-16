Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 13th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGRDY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Legrand in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Legrand from €105.00 ($115.38) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. AlphaValue raised Legrand to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Legrand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

Shares of Legrand stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. 330,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,584. Legrand has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.14.

About Legrand (Get Rating)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.