Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $100.65 and last traded at $100.65. 5,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,193,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.97.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Get Leidos alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.08.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Leidos by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leidos by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Leidos by 213.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 98,647 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.