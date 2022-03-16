Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Position Boosted by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Lennar by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Lennar by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 43,632 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE:LEN traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.25. The stock had a trading volume of 80,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average is $100.99. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Lennar Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.