Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 151 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 60,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 343,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,998,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

XOM stock opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $326.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

